Granny, 88, accused of killing ’lazy’ husband, 99, in a fit of rage

An enraged 88-year-old Zimbabwean woman allegedly killed her 99-year-old husband last week after he refused to help her with some household chores. It is believed that the elderly woman struck her husband with pieces of brick after he reportedly refused to help her carry some cowpeas from their field. The woman was arrested when her husband died a few days later due to the injury he sustained during the attack. Mashonaland East provincial spokesperson Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, which occurred at Tamuka village in Mutoko on Thursday. According to the police report, on the day of the incident, the two had a misunderstanding after the now-deceased man allegedly refused to help the accused carry some cowpeas from their field to their home.

This did not go down well with his wife who allegedly struck her husband several times on the left hand and both legs.

A witness told the police that when he got home that day, the now-deceased told him he had been attacked by his wife.

After physically examining the degree of his injuries, the witness advised the elderly man that he needed medical attention which he refused.

His condition is said to have deteriorated steadily until the worries witness hired a motor vehicle to ferry him to a nearby clinic two days after the attack.

According to ZTN News, the injured man died on the way to the clinic.