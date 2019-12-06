Mohamed Younis A.B. Menfi Ambassador of Libya in Greece attends a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens in 2018. Greece is expelling the Libyan ambassador in the latest escalation of a dispute over a controversial deal between Libya's UN-supported government and Turkey on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean. Picture: John Liakos/InTime News via AP



Athens - Libya's ambassador to Greece was summoned to the foreign ministry on Friday morning, where he was informed of the decision for his expulsion and was given a 72-hour deadline to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said, quoted by Greek national news agency AMNA.

The expulsion does not constitute the severing of diplomatic relations, Dendias said.





The step was made after Athens decried the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Turkey and Libya on November 27 on the establishment of maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea.