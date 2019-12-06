Athens - Libya's ambassador to Greece was summoned to the foreign ministry on Friday morning, where he was informed of the decision for his expulsion and was given a 72-hour deadline to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said, quoted by Greek national news agency AMNA.
The expulsion does not constitute the severing of diplomatic relations, Dendias said.
The step was made after Athens decried the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Turkey and Libya on November 27 on the establishment of maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea.