Guinea’s ousted president in UAE for medical treatment
Cape Town – Guinea’s deposed President Alpha Condé, 83, has flown to the UAE for medical treatment.
According to international media, no details were given on his diagnosis, though witnesses at the airport in Conakry, the capital, confirmed that the 83-year-old former president’s plane was en route to Abu Dhabi.
On Monday, an image released by the junta showed Condé, dressed in a black suit and flanked by two bodyguards, shortly before boarding his flight at the newly renamed Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport in Conakry. One of his bodyguards held a briefcase, according to the East African.
Condé was overthrown last September by a group of special forces soldiers led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who has since declared himself transition president.
Despite repeated demands and sanctions by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, the junta refused to release him.
According to the government, Condé was allowed to leave Guinea for medical treatment, after the junta confirmed that it had granted a request by his family and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to evacuate him for medical treatment, about two weeks ago.
He was held for some time and later placed under house arrest since he was released to go to his home in the capital Conakry in November, writes news website, the East African.
Furthermore, according to Voice of America, there was no immediate confirmation from the junta-led transitional government, though officials had announced earlier this month that Condé wasn’t in good health and would be travelling abroad soon for care.
ANA