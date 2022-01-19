Guinea’s ousted president in UAE for medical treatment

According to international media, no details were given on his diagnosis, though witnesses at the airport in Conakry, the capital, confirmed that the 83-year-old former president’s plane was en route to Abu Dhabi.

Cape Town – Guinea’s deposed President Alpha Condé, 83, has flown to the UAE for medical treatment.

On Monday, an image released by the junta showed Condé, dressed in a black suit and flanked by two bodyguards, shortly before boarding his flight at the newly renamed Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport in Conakry. One of his bodyguards held a briefcase, according to the East African.

Condé was overthrown last September by a group of special forces soldiers led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who has since declared himself transition president.

Despite repeated demands and sanctions by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, the junta refused to release him.