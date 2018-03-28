Tripoli - The mayor of the Libyan capital of Tripoli has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen, the city council said on Thursday.

Gunmen stormed Abdel Raouf Bait al-Mal's house in the south-eastern part of Tripoli in the early hours of Thursday, the council said.

Sources told dpa that the gunmen had beaten Bait al-Mal's children before abducting him.

The city council added that it would be suspending work until further notice following the abduction.

Libya has been mired in anarchy since the 2011 armed revolt that toppled long-time autocrat Moamer Gaddafi.

The oil-rich country is divided between two rival administrations: one in Tobruk and the other in the capital, Tripoli.

dpa