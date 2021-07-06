Gunmen kidnap 140 schoolchildren in Nigeria

According to reports by local media, gunmen overpowered security staff at Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State in the early hours of Monday.

Armed gunmen have kidnapped 140 schoolchildren from a boarding school in north-western Nigeria, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The Guardian Nigeria reported on Monday that parents and other locals waited for news of the missing children outside the school, which hosts 185 pupils during the day.

The latest abduction comes just hours after gunmen abducted eight people, including a one-year-old child, from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria, Kaduna State, according to the BBC.

Kaduna State has been plagued by kidnappings in recent months as the country battles an ongoing security crisis.