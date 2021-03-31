Gunmen kill 30 in attack on western Ethiopia village

Nairobi - Gunmen killed 30 people in an attack on a village in the west of the Ethiopian region of Oromiya late on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Clashes between ethnic groups have become a major challenge to the government in the country, which took its present form from territorial expansions of the 19th century.

Regional officials in Oromiya did not immediately comment on who was behind the killings in the western Wollega Zone of Oromiya. In the past they have blamed similar attacks on an armed group called OLF Shane.

Wossen Andarege, a farmer in the area, said that those who survived the attack, in which 15 more people were wounded, blamed it on OLF Shane. Representatives for the group were not immediately available for comment, however.

"We took the bodies using a car and we buried 30 people," said Wossen, who added that he had heard gunshots when the attackers arrived.