The United Nations says about half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse. File picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Harare - About half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse, the United Nations said Tuesday, noting a “vicious cycle of skyrocketing malnutrition that’s hitting women and children hardest.” The World Food Programme said it plans to more than double the number of people it helps to more than 4 million. More than 7 million people overall are in need.

A UN expert on the right to food last week said Zimbabwe is on the brink of man-made starvation and the number of people needing help is “shocking” for a country not in conflict.

With poor rains expected before the harvest in April, the scale of hunger will worsen, the World Food Program’s executive director David Beasley said in a statement.

Zimbabwe’s crushing economic crisis, the worst in a decade, and a drought across southern Africa will complicate aid delivery as prices for basic items soar and food supplies are lower than normal, the UN said.