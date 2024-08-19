Health department calls for calm amid spike in Mpox cases

The Department of Health has called for calm after the World Health Organisation declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern. Last week, IOL reported that the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) made an appeal for the declaration, allowing for the continent to mobilise resources to arrest the situation. The Africa CDC said at least 14 African countries, including previously unaffected nations like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, have reported Mpox outbreaks.

The DoH has said it is considering a number of pharmaceutical interventions, which include additional treatment and vaccination, and that the decision will be informed by the epidemiological data. “The total number of positive cases recorded in the country stands at 24 including three deaths, 19 recoveries and two active cases undergoing home isolation. Twelve of these cases were reported in Gauteng, 11 reported in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape,” the department said in a statement. The DoH further urged people who experience any Mpox symptoms to visit a health facility for observation and isolate themselves until their results are available to them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern at the number of rising cases across Africa. Ramaphosa said 17,541 cases and 517 deaths have been reported across 13 African Union states. Speaking in his role as the AU Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response (PPPR), Ramaphosa said cases were identified in other states, bringing the total number of countries affected to 16.

“This crucial decision empowers Africa CDC to lead and coordinate our collective response efforts, strengthening the Mpox response at every level – from community engagement to collaboration with the highest political authorities and our international partners,” he said. As a means of detecting Mpox in travellers, the Border Management Authority has announced that officials will screen travellers entering the country at all ports of entry. BMA commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, adds that at airports, the first phase of screening occurs when the conveyance operator, who include the captain of the aircraft and crew members, provide a general declaration of health.

“This screening of temperature is implemented at land and seaports as well. Should the traveller present with an elevated temperature, such traveller will be isolated and assisted with further screening,” he said. Common symptoms of Mpox A rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes) are symptoms of Mpox.