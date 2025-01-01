Heatwave and disruptive rain warnings issued for various parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a heatwave weather warning for parts of the Eastern Cape from January 1 to 4. According to Saws, a heatwave with persistently high temperatures are expected over the northern parts of the Eastern Cape from Wednesday to Saturday.

There has been a yellow level 2 warning issued for disruptive rain that is expected to impact various parts of the country on January 1. The parts of the country that are expected to be hit include: Gauteng, extreme western parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga (except the Lowveld), the extreme eastern parts of the North West Province, the Free State and the north-western parts of KwaZulu Natal. Saws has warned that due to the disruptive rain, localised flooding is expected to impact formal as well as informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

The disruptive rain can also cause difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and major roads due to the poor visibility as well as slippery roads. The rain can also cause localised and short-term disruptions to essential services like electricity. Localised damage to mud-built houses is also expected. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central as well as the eastern areas of the country on January 2, according to Saws. Wet weather is expected to continue to Friday and Saturday with isolated to scattered showers as well as thundershowers to hit over the central, the eastern areas of the country which includes the south coast of the Western Cape on Saturday.