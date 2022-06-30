Here are 7 things that you need to know about the new president of the Pan African Parliament, Zimbabwe’s Fortune Charumbira

Cape Town - Zimbabwe's Chief Fortune Charumbira has been elected new President of the African Parliament.

The African legislative arm of the African Union is holding an ordinary session at its South Africa base in Midrand this week, where elections of the new leadership has taken centre stage, causing a stir among delegates all pushing for their candidates to secure the top job.

The new elected President, Hon. Fortune Charumbira has taken his seat as the President of the 6th #PanAfricanParliament . The President is now chairing elections of Vice Presidents to complete the bureau. #PanAfricanParliament pic.twitter.com/GbQXD5Qa8U — PanAfricanParliament (@AfrikParliament) June 29, 2022

Charumbira, also President of Zimbabwe's Chief's Council, had faced stiff challenges from South Sudan MP Albino Aboug and Malawi's Yeremiah Chihana.

Here are 7 things that you need to know about the new president of the African Parliament: