Here are the 7 African countries with most expensive bread prices

Cape Town: The price of a 500g loaf of white bread is expensive, and it’s the poorest of the poor who are suffering most.
A loaf of fresh white bread costs US$1.34 (R21.50) in Nigeria, the highest price among the selected African countries, according to Statista.com.
By comparison, the price of a loaf of bread averages $0.91 in South Africa and $0.61 in Egypt.
These are the seven African countries with the most expensive bread prices, according to Numbeo, the world's largest cost of living database:
Nigeria: $1.34 (R21.46).
Young South African directors to shed light on GBV crisis in new short film
LISTEN: Youth Day podcast highlights South Africa’s growing economic inequality
As South Africans reel at the high cost of fuel, these are five African countries with the cheapest fuel
Algeria bans imports from Spain over spat on Western Sahara
South Africa: $0.94 in Cape Town, $0.92 in Durban, $0.92 in Johannesburg and $0.88 in Pretoria.
Uganda: $1.20.
Rwanda, Kigali: $1.02.
Zimbabwe, Harare: $0.99.
Ghana, Accra: $0.80.
Botswana, Gaborone: $0.76.
According to Bloomberg, global wheat prices are so high that African consumers are starting to ditch the grain from their diet.
Food producers in Kenya, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Cameroon say they are adding cheaper alternatives to their breads, pastries and pastas.
IOL