Here are the 7 African countries with most expensive price of bread

Cape Town: The price of a 500g loaf of white bread is expensive, and it’s the poorest of the poor who are suffering most. A loaf of fresh white bread costs US$1.34 (R21.50) in Nigeria, the highest price among the selected African countries, according to Statista.com.

By comparison, the price of a loaf of bread averages $0.91 in South Africa and $0.61 in Egypt. These are the seven African countries with the most expensive bread prices, according to Numbeo, the world's largest cost of living database: Nigeria: $1.34 (R21.46).

South Africa: $0.94 in Cape Town, $0.92 in Durban, $0.92 in Johannesburg and $0.88 in Pretoria. Uganda: $1.20. Rwanda, Kigali: $1.02.

Zimbabwe, Harare: $0.99. Ghana, Accra: $0.80. Botswana, Gaborone: $0.76.

According to Bloomberg, global wheat prices are so high that African consumers are starting to ditch the grain from their diet. Food producers in Kenya, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Cameroon say they are adding cheaper alternatives to their breads, pastries and pastas. IOL