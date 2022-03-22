Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Here are the top ten happiest countries in Africa

31/03/2017. Vocalistand sampler, Joniq smile during a perfomance at the 18th Cape Town Internationl Jazz Festival . Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

31/03/2017. Vocalistand sampler, Joniq smile during a perfomance at the 18th Cape Town Internationl Jazz Festival . Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

Published 51m ago

Share

THE list of the world’s happiest countries has been released with Mauritius, Libya and Ivory Coast among the leading countries on the continent, the UN's Sustainable Development Solutions Network annual World Happiness Report revealed on Sunday.

The World Happiness Report released on International Day of Happiness had Finland maintaining its position as the happiest country on earth, citing a report by the Malawian news publication Maravi Post.

Story continues below Advertisment

Over the past ten years, life evaluations rose by more than a full point on the 0 to 10 scale in 15 countries and fell by that amount or more in eight countries.

According to the report, experts who participated in the report focused on 6 indicators: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption. The rankings did not rely on the index of these factors but rather on individuals' own assessments of their lives, according to AfricaNews.com.

146 countries were surveyed with the ranking of happiness based on a three-year average from 2019-to 2021.

More on this

According to the report, here are Africa's best-ranked countries in the annual report:

52. Mauritius

86. Libya

Story continues below Advertisment

88. Ivory Coast

91. South Africa

93. The Gambia

Story continues below Advertisment

96. Algeria

97. Liberia

99. The Congo

Story continues below Advertisment

100. Morocco

101. Mozambique

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network annual World Happiness Report.

IOL

Related Topics:

Africa

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello