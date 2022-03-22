Here are the top ten happiest countries in Africa

THE list of the world’s happiest countries has been released with Mauritius, Libya and Ivory Coast among the leading countries on the continent, the UN's Sustainable Development Solutions Network annual World Happiness Report revealed on Sunday. The World Happiness Report released on International Day of Happiness had Finland maintaining its position as the happiest country on earth, citing a report by the Malawian news publication Maravi Post.

Over the past ten years, life evaluations rose by more than a full point on the 0 to 10 scale in 15 countries and fell by that amount or more in eight countries. According to the report, experts who participated in the report focused on 6 indicators: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption. The rankings did not rely on the index of these factors but rather on individuals' own assessments of their lives, according to AfricaNews.com. 146 countries were surveyed with the ranking of happiness based on a three-year average from 2019-to 2021.

According to the report, here are Africa's best-ranked countries in the annual report: 52. Mauritius 86. Libya

88. Ivory Coast 91. South Africa 93. The Gambia

96. Algeria 97. Liberia 99. The Congo

100. Morocco 101. Mozambique This year marks the tenth anniversary of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network annual World Happiness Report.