Here’s why Chad’s prime minister and the whole government resigned on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Chad’s Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacké resigned, in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years. According to Africanews reports, Padacké presented his resignation and that of his government during an audience with the head of state, who accepted them, citing a presidential statement on Tuesday.

General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno was sworn in on Monday, October 10, as head of state of Chad for the next two years. Citing a Reuters report, in accordance with the conclusions of the National Sovereign and Inclusive Dialogue (DNIS) which ended in N’Djamena last Saturday, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno was sworn in as president of the transition for the next 24 months. He took the oath in the presence of Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari and representatives of some of Chad’s neighbours, local media reported.

Background Padacké was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Déby seized power in the wake of his father's death. The military council led by Déby was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.

2021 coup Soon after the death of President Idriss Déby, the military swiftly took over power in 2021. They immediately installed his 37-year-old son Mahamat, a military commander, as interim president and it was agreed that he would lead an 18-month transitional military council. At the onset of the coup, parliament and the government were dissolved and the constitution suspended.