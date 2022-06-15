Here’s why Rwanda’s president ordered for the immediate deportation of 18 Chinese nationals

Cape Town - Rwandan President Paul Kagame has ordered for the immediate deportation of 18 Chinese nationals from the East African country, the Rwandan presidency said in a statement. Citing a report by Global News Network Liberia, Chinese investors exploited Rwandan people and also took advantage of them by making them work abnormal hours like slaves.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Africa is for Africans. We can’t be slaves in Africa. We don’t tolerate the nonsense of discrimination here,” Kagame added. Furthermore, in April, a Chinese national was sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing local mineworkers in Rwanda after a video showing him whipping a man tied to a post went viral on social media, news broadcaster Al Jazeera reported. Sun Shujun, the manager of a mine in the west of the country, was convicted along with an accomplice following his arrest last September.

According to data released by the Rwanda Development Board, 24 more companies from China were registered in Rwanda in 2020, bringing in investments totalling $300 million. These investments are in the sectors of construction and real estate, mining, ICT, manufacturing and hospitality. Meanwhile, the first flight due to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was cancelled minutes before take-off after legal rulings on Tuesday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to media statements, after a late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which has now led to fresh challenges in the UK courts, the flight was cancelled. Related Video: IOL