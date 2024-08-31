A high profile delegation from Indian visited the Hisense factory in South Africa this week, in a significant move aimed at bolstering trade relations and strengthening of global economic ties. The visit, highlighted by the presence of South African High Commissioner to India, Professor Anil Sooklal, underscored the deepening connections between three key BRICS nations, particularly China, India, and South Africa.

As a major player in the South African economy, the manufacturer continues to drive progress through substantial investment, job creation, and local manufacturing. The factory tour provided Indian delegates a first hand look at these contributions, showcasing the company's role in empowering South Africa’s economic growth. Professor Sooklal emphasized the strategic importance of fostering trade relations among BRICS countries, particularly between South Africa, India, and China.

"Investment from companies like Hisense is vital, not only for job creation but also for sustaining our nation’s development," he said. The visit also highlighted the crucial role of BRICS in shaping global geopolitics and economics. Professor Sooklal reflected on the collaboration within BRICS. "As we work closely with India, it’s essential that we ensure the Global South remains integral in global decision-making."

He expressed confidence in the continued cooperation between these nations, particularly as India prepares to lead BRICS in 2026. The visit solidified the strong historical ties between India and South Africa. Hisense’s investment in the region exemplifies how global businesses can make a meaningful impact by creating jobs, upskilling local talent, and fostering innovation.

At the end of the visit, ended, all parties committed to continue building on these foundations, ensuring that the economic partnerships between China, India, and South Africa remained robust and mutually beneficial. Luna Nortje, the general manager of Hisense South Africa, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to partnership and community development. “By investing in South Africa, we are building bridges between nations, empowering communities, and contributing to a more inclusive global economy,” said Nortje.