ACCRA - The chief of staff at Ghana's presidency on Sunday called for a united effort by all stakeholders to curb stigma associated with HIV.
Ghana can't end Aids without ending stigma and discrimination associated with it, said Akosua Frema Osei-Opare when speaking at an event marking the 2019 World Aids Day in Accra.
Observed on Dec. 1, World Aids Day aims to draw attention to the HIV pandemic, take stock of challenges and honor people who have died from Aids.
Frema said nearly 40 years into the epidemic, discriminatory attitudes continue to push people living with HIV to the margins in communities.
"To stigmatize or discriminate against a fellow on the basis of a health condition to which we are all vulnerable is a deplorable affront to our collective dignity as humans," she said.