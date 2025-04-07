Hollywood African Cinema Connection festival aims to reshape the global film landscape

The Hollywood African Cinema Connection (HACC) Festival is gearing up to make waves in the global film industry with an ambitious lineup set to take place from April 11th to 14th. This year’s event promises a dynamic fusion of thought-provoking films, esteemed speakers, and cutting-edge masterclasses, designed to elevate the profile of African cinema on the world stage.

A standout feature of this year’s festival is the partnership with Stellar Network (XLM), which has been announced as an official sponsor. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for African filmmakers, as it underscores Stellar's commitment to expanding its influence in the African market and fostering blockchain innovation within the film sector. “We are thrilled to welcome Stellar as an official sponsor of the HACC Festival. Their support of African cinema, as well as their expansion into the African market, is paving the way for innovative solutions and greater visibility for African filmmakers,” said Festival Director Weaam Williams. “With Stellar’s backing, we look forward to not just celebrating the creativity of African filmmakers but also paving the way for new opportunities in the industry.”

This year, the festival also proudly partners with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which will serve as the host to the festival. The foundation is currently showcasing an impressive anti-apartheid exhibition featuring powerful photographs of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, capturing the spirit of activism and resilience through the decades. The festival will open with a showcase of exceptional films representing a diverse array of African voices. Highlights include the South African feature film “Hans Crosses the Rubicon” and the Moroccan short film “Milk Brothers,” both exemplifying the rich storytelling traditions that flourish across the continent. Following the screenings, festival-goers will have the chance to mingle with filmmakers, VIP guests, and investors while enjoying delicious finger foods and live entertainment, enhancing the networking experience. In addition to the film screenings, the HACC Festival will host a series of masterclasses and panel discussions, tackling a variety of pressing topics from film production to distribution and digital innovation in the African film industry. The festival opens with a pivotal panel discussion led by Yaliwe Mlambo and Nicolas Mugisha from AltVest Capital, set to delve into the intersection of “Blockchain & Film Financing.” This thought-provoking session will explore how blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise financing and distribution, providing new pathways for filmmakers to reach global audiences.