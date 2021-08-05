Hospitals buckle under pressure as 22 Nigerian states hit by cholera outbreak

Cape Town - With a public health sector already constrained by the Covid-19 pandemic, 22 of Nigeria’s 36 states have reported cases of cholera, with over 440 fatalities reported in July alone by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). According to local media reports, the Katsina State government has confirmed the outbreak of the bacterial disease in some of its local government areas, while the Jigawa State government has confirmed the death of 100 people in 19 local government areas.

Daily Post Nigeria reported on Thursday that Jigawa has recorded more than 5,000 cases of cholera within one month, according to the permanent secretary for the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr Salisu Mu’azu. The infectious and often fatal disease, which is caused by consuming contaminated water or food, can kill within hours if not treated. Premium News Nigeria reported that the state and its health agencies are battling to contain the outbreak, which has now claimed 653 lives since March.

According to reports, the surge of the deadly disease has been focused in the north of the country, where health systems are least prepared, reported news broadcaster CNN. Health officials have warned against the use of contaminated food and vegetables and water supplied from river banks and urged improved personal and environmental hygiene to contain the spread of the disease. In Nigeria, huge outbreaks of cholera were recorded in 1991, 2010, 2014 and 2018, according to not-for-profit media organisation The Conversation.