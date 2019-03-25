Workers offload food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Buzi. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Cape Town - It has been over a week since Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.



Numerous organisation have intervened, providing the affected countries with much-needed food aid and rescue efforts.





Alongside the UN, Red Cross and other disaster relief programmes, the Gift of the Givers Foundation has started intervention strategies to support the victims of the recent flood disaster.

“Our disaster intervention strategies have been rolled out successfully in Malawi and we thank everyone who has already contributed to the effort to provide essential items to displaced families as we continue to support where needed. We are currently implementing relief efforts in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with a key challenge being access to flood-affected areas, specifically in Mozambique, with approximately 90% of Beira affected by infrastructure destruction,” said Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman.





Gift of the Givers have also implemented P&G Purifier of Water sachets as a safe purification system.





“In the presence of contaminated water sources, whether in stricken rural communities or areas affected by natural disasters such as these, the water purifier becomes the most practical, lightweight, cost-effective , safe and rapid means of providing clean and safe drinking water,’’ said Sooliman.

Here is how you can help: Financial contributions can be made to: Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Account No. 052278611, Branch Code 057525, ref: Floods.



