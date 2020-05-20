Humanitarian partners continue Covid-19 response in Cameroon

CAPE TOWN - The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said its partners have provided health, water and sanitation, and hygiene support, including mobile clinics, disease screening and Covid-19 sensitisation, to more than 450,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon.

The agency said government and humanitarian partners were also providing distance learning to more than half of the children affected by school closures in both regions through radio, TV and printed material.

More than 6,370 schools and 4,200 community learning centres in the regions have been closed since March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities have announced the potential reopening of schools in June.

Food distribution to displaced people was also expected to increase following the development of revised guidelines and risk mitigation measures by the food security cluster and supporting partners. In April, Covid-19-related restrictions meant that food assistance reached only 10% of beneficiaries, leaving more than 150,000 people without support, OCHA said.

“More than 1.4 million people in the north-west and south-west regions are food insecure, with numbers gradually increasing every month,” the statement read.