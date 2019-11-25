Nairobi — Heavy rains in Kenya unleashed a deluge that killed five people overnight in the Rift Valley, raising the death toll from weekend flooding to 65, officials said Monday.
The five were returning home after attending a wedding in Tanzania when their car was washed away, said Daudi Loronyokwe, a police chief in Kajiado Central community.
The victims included three children, he said.
Governor John Lonyang’apuo said between 80 000 and 120 000 people have been affected in West Pokot county, the worst hit by the floods and mudslides. The governor said at least 52 people were confirmed dead there.
“I have lost three children,” said one resident, William Lokapel. He described how his wife managed to struggle to safety, clutching another child, after the mudslide covered their home while they slept.