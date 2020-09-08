In Burkina Faso, more than half a million children under 5 are malnourished - Unicef

Pretoria - New data from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has revealed worsening nutrition for children in Burkina Faso, with more than 535 000 of those under the age of five suffering from acute malnutrition.

Of these, 6 500 children are severely malnourished, leaving them nine times more likely to die than those that are well-nourished, the report released on Tuesday said.

“The aggravating factors causing the nutritional situation of children to deteriorate are primarily linked to the displacement of populations due to insecurity, reduced access to livelihoods and reduced access to health care and nutrition,” UNICEF deputy representative in Burkina Faso James Magaju said.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a brutal impact on households and their ability to provide for the basic needs of their children. Children are paying the highest price, facing a triple crisis, security, health and food.”

The town of Gorom-Gorom in the Sahel region and the Barsalogho site for internally displaced persons in the Centre-Nord region are the worst affected.