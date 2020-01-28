File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Chairperson of the Taskforce on Mental Health in Kenya, Dr Frank Njenga, has called upon Kenyans to mind their language when discussing mental health issues. Njenga on Monday made the remarks during the National Convention at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi where several organised groups presented their oral and written submissions on how mental health could be dealt with in the country.

He said the taskforce would press for decriminalisation of suicide saying those who attempted to take their lives were not criminals but people who needed medical care.

"In the public hearing some groups felt that persons aspiring to vie for political office needed to submit a report on their mental status before being allowed to occupy the public offices," Njenga said.

He said the taskforce would hold forums for special groups, including youth, ministries and government agencies, caregivers, non-governmental organisations and professionals before the end of this week.