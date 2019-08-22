A man counts Zimbabwean dollar notes and coins next to a ten US dollar note on the streets of Harare. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Johannesburg – Online financial media service platform Equity Access says it has obtained suppressed statistics from Zimbabwe’s statistical agency (ZIMSTAT) which implies that year-on-year inflation rate stands at 230.41 percent as of mid-July. Equity released the figures after Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube suspended the publication of these figures until February 2020 arguing that adoption of a new currency had impacted the base for calculating the consumer price index, Zim Live reported.

Zimstat said on Wednesday that the country’s month-on-month inflation rate had fallen to 21.04 percent in July compared to 32.96 percent the previous month as prices of basic goods increased at a slower pace.

Annual inflation hit 175.66 percent in June, the highest rate since runaway money-printing and associated hyperinflation forced the country to abandon its currency in 2009.

African News Agency (ANA)