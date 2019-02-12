Election campaign billboards depicting Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria's main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. Picture: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde

Maiduguri — Nigeria's government acknowledges there has been a resurgence of violence by Islamic extremists in the country's troubled northeast region in the weeks before the country's upcoming national elections on Saturday. The near-daily attacks have many traumatised Nigerians questioning whether they can vote for Buhari as he seeks a second term. Others question how the elections can be held in the troubled northeast region.

The new violence is by an offshoot of Nigeria's longtime extremists, Boko Haram. The Islamic State West Africa Province is the Isis group's largest presence outside the Middle East and is estimated to have grown to more than 3 000 fighters.

Nigeria has approved a record $147 million for election security but some polling workers in remote areas have rejected their posts in fear of being attacked.

Associated Press