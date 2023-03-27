Israel announces 1st direct flight routes to Nigeria

"Nigeria's national air carrier Air Peace is ready to operate direct flights to Israel for the first time, starting on April 20," the ministry said in a statement.

JERUSALEM - Israel on Sunday announced that the first-ever direct flights to Nigeria will be launched next month, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Transport Ministry.

An aviation agreement signed between Israel and Nigeria will for the first time allow airlines from the two countries to operate regular direct flights between Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv and several destinations in Nigeria, including the largest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, the statement added.

"Nigeria is a leading country in Africa and maintains close ties with Israel in a wide variety of fields," Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev said in the statement.

"The new line will contribute to strengthening the business and cultural ties between the two nations and the governments," she noted.