Johannesburg - The Supreme Court in Rwanda has rejected a challenge to a law which says it is a crime to insult the president. The law which was introduced last year means that anyone insulting President Paul Kagame faces between five and seven years in prison, the BBC reported.

Lawyer Richard Mugisha had argued that the law which was introduced last year was unconstitutional as it undermined freedom of expression. The court ruled that it should remain due to the responsibility that the office holds.