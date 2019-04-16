White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, arrives for a ceremony honouring the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Picture: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - During a visit to Addis Ababa, Ivanka Trump has honoured victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that occurred soon after takeoff last month. The president's daughter and senior adviser visited Holy Trinity Cathedral Monday, where she met with religious leaders and laid a wreath to mourn the dead.

A total of 21 United Nations staffers and 12 aid workers were killed last month when the Boeing 737 Max crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi. All 157 people on board died.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, centre, arrives for a ceremony at Holy Trinity Cathedral honouring the victims of the Ethiopia Airlines crash in Addis Ababa. Picture: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets or banned them from their airspace following the crash. A similar crash involving the same Boeing model plane crashed into the waters off Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board.

Ivanka Trump, centre, is greeted as she arrives for a ceremony at Holy Trinity Cathedral honouring the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Picture: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

