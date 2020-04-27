Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria record highrest number of Covid-19 cases in West Africa

Pretoria - More than 27 600 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Africa, with Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Nigeria having the highest number of infections in West Africa. According to data obtained from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday a total of 6,525 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the West African region. WHO figures indicated that Ghana has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 1,550 confirmed infections, 11 deaths, and 155 recoveries. Nigeria follows second with 1,273 confirmed infections, 40 deaths, and 239 recoveries. The third with the highest number is Ivory Coast with 1,150 confirmed infections, 14 deaths, and 468 recoveries.

According to Punch Newspaper, Burkina Faso has the highest deaths from coronavirus-related complications with 42 fatalities, followed by Nigeria with 40 deaths and Niger 29.

Meanwhile, South Africa has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases among African Union member states.

South Africa has the most confirmed cases out of all the member states with 4,546 confirmed cases, 87 deaths and 1,473 recoveries followed by Egypt with 4,434 cases, 317 deaths and 1,176 recoveries.

The third country is Morocco with 4,115 cases, 161 deaths and 669 recoveries, meanwhile Algeria has 3,382 confirmed cases, 425 deaths and 1,503 recoveries.

To assist with the coronavirus pandemic, 217 healthcare workers from Cuba landed in South Africa on Monday. The group is the latest of more than 20 medical brigades Cuba has sent worldwide to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in what some call socialist solidarity and others medical diplomacy.

Cuba, which has 1,337 confirmed cases of the virus and 51 deaths. The country is one of the world's highest number of doctors per capita and is renowned for its focus on prevention, community-oriented primary health care and preparedness to fight epidemics.

African News Agency (ANA)

