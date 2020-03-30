Ivory Coast records first Covid-19 death

Pretoria - The Ivory Coast on Sunday recorded its first death from Covid-19, the Premium Times reported. The publication said on Monday that the death was announced by the country’s health minister, Eugene Aoule, during a daily briefing. No further details were given on the victim’s age or gender. Aoule also announced the addition of 25 Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s tally to 165. On March 23, Ivory Coast president, Alasanne Ouattara declared a state of emergency and imposed a 5am to 9pm curfew, he shut down all borders in the country and banned unauthorised travel between cities.

Ouattara also ordered the closure of all restaurants.

“In the fight that we are waging against the propagation of Covid-19, our principal enemy will be indiscipline and non-respect of preventive orders,” he was quoted saying.

Cote d’Ivoire recorded its first cases on March 10 and according to Worldometer the country has a total of 165 confirmed cases, one death, and four recoveries.

The BBC reported that, in West Africa, Sierra Leone is the only virus-free country, so far. The rest have at least one confirmed case of the virus.

Despite recording zero cases, Sierra Leone has declared a public health emergency and closed its land borders to its two neighbours Guinea and Liberia, who have confirmed cases of the virus.

African News Agency (ANA)