Jack Ma donates 1 million coronavirus test kits to Africa
Johannesburg - Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of alibaba.com, has announced his foundation and the Alibaba Foundation will be making a sizable donation to Africa as the coronavirus continues to spread on the continent.
Ma will donate at least:
- 1.1 million coronavirus test kits
- 6 million masks
- 60 000 protective suits
- Ma said each of the continent's 54 countries would each receive the following:
- 20,000 testing kits
- 100,000 masks
- 1,000 protective suits
In Africa, at least 20 countries on the continent have reported positive cases of the coronavirus within their borders. Egypt has the most infections on the continent, with 150 and two reported virus related deaths. South Africa and Algeria follow, with 62 and 60 cases respectively. Algeria has four deaths, while South Africa is yet to record a virus related death.
Ma said Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali would take the lead in managing the logistics and onward distribution of the supplies across the continent.
The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation had also made similar donations in territories badly affected by the coronavirus, including Japan, South Korea, United States, Italy, Spain and Belgium.
“In addition to the donations, the Foundations also announced plans to work with medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for Covid-19 clinical treatment.
“Collaboration and partnership with local governments and stakeholders in the framework of the Alibaba-led Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) is crucial in this relief effort. As the first country to join the eWTP, the support of Rwanda Development Board and the close cooperation with Rwanda Biomedical Center are also playing a vital role to enable a rapid response and delivery of donated medical supplies,” the foundation said in a statement.
IOL