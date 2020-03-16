Jack Ma donates 1 million coronavirus test kits to Africa

Johannesburg - Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of alibaba.com, has announced his foundation and the Alibaba Foundation will be making a sizable donation to Africa as the coronavirus continues to spread on the continent.





Ma will donate at least:

1.1 million coronavirus test kits

6 million masks

60 000 protective suits

Ma said each of the continent's 54 countries would each receive the following:

20,000 testing kits

100,000 masks

1,000 protective suits