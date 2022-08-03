Japanese government awards Dr Salim Abdool Karim and his wife Dr Quarraisha Abdool Karim the Fourth Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize for Medical Research

Karim, who is the director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa), the Caprisa Professor of Global Health at the Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, New York and pro vice-chancellor (Research) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, was a leading figure in South Africa’s Covid-19 response. Dr Quarraisha Abdool Karim is the associate scientific director of Caprisa, Professor of Epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, New York, and pro vice-chancellor (African Health), University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

Dr Salim Abdool Karim and Dr Quarraisha Abdool Karim were named in the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health list of 25 stand-out voices in African public health this week. The Guinea Worm Eradication Programme is a global campaign, led by the Carter Center in partnership with stakeholders in Africa, to eradicate the second human disease in history. The awarding ceremony of the Fourth Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize, which will be hosted by the Prime Minister will be organised at the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) to be held in Tunisia on August 27 and 28.

The prize consists of a citation, a medal and an honorarium of 100 million yen. The government of Japan established the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize in July 2006 in memory of Dr Hideyo Noguchi whose contribution to medical advancement and self-sacrificing activities in Africa remain a paragon of professionalism. IOL