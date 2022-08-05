Jobs: Five things you need to know about Portugal’s recruitment drive in Africa

In line with official figures, there’s a shortfall of between 40 000 to 50 000 staff to satisfy the demand in Portugal, with the country saying that it needs manpower to adequately service tourists flocking to the country in a post-Covid-19 era who are hungry to travel.

The federal government of Portugal is establishing protocols to assist businesspeople in recruiting in Portuguese-speaking international locations, writes online news outlet Africanews. Portugal is one of the European states that most depends on tourism for wealth production. Five key things you need to know about the Portugal-Africa human resources drive

1) Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP) are an attractive market for the sector and in the Algarve. 2) Cape Verde is one of the target countries. 3) Occupancy rates are expected to exceed 90% this month and in September.

4) The most in-demand jobs in Portugal are in the sectors of tourism (hotels, caterers, restaurants etc.), communication (call centres), IT jobs, and healthcare (doctors and especially nurses). 5) Portuguese unions and employees say the shortage of manpower in the country can’t be met with low wages, and continue to demand higher working situations, so before you go ahead, make sure you read the fine print. Also be aware of fake scams claiming to be recruiters from the authorities.

