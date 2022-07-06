Jobs, job, jobs: This Rwandan company is offering 55 job opportunities in Kigali

Cape Town - A company in Kigali, Rwanda, is looking for 55 entrepreneurs for mentorship and training in a year-long programme. According to Kenyan local media, the programme is being supported by the Allan and Gill Gray Foundation.

Successful candidates will be flown to Rwanda where they will stand a chance to interact with equally ambitious co-founders while receiving the much-needed support to create thriving businesses, reports news website Kenyans.co.ke. Jasiri says it identifies, selects and invests in aspiring entrepreneurs who have the potential to create high-impact businesses. The company says that it is looking for individuals aged between 25 and 35 years who exhibit an exceptional entrepreneurial drive.

According to reports, they will be accorded the tools, resources and guidance they need to launch high-growth ventures. Among the resources is a monthly stipend as well as intensive coaching, mentoring and linkages with industry experts. “This fully funded one-year programme takes a long-term holistic approach to developing entrepreneurs by providing them with the time and space to identify market-creating Innovation and product-market fit.”

The company says it takes a competency-based approach to selecting and developing entrepreneurs. The talent investor is designed with an understanding of the need for patient and holistic support that addresses the challenges and developmental needs of the entrepreneur. The company says that it seeks to ease systemic barriers that prevent the entrepreneur from progressing. It helps entrepreneurs focus on venture creation throughout the programme. [email protected]

