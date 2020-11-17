Join INMA for a unique look at African news media
The storylines behind African news media companies run in parallel with the development of African societies: creative courage in overcoming barriers that are uniquely African.
Yet fighting for the creativity to support great journalism that tells Africa’s complex stories is a battle unto itself — especially in the time of Covid.
In this two-day virtual Africa Media Summit by the International News Media Association (INMA), hear directly from diverse media voices in Africa — North, South, East, West — as they dissect the business challenges and tease the remedies exacerbated by a global pandemic.
Speakers include African News Agency CEO Vasantha Angamuthu, Group Editorial Director of the Nation Media Group Mutuma Mathiu, Online Editor of Punch John Anayomi and Earl J Wilkinson, Executive Director and CEO of INMA.
What the Africa Media Summit will cover:
- The digital journey of leading African newsrooms
- Upholding the traditional integrity of print media
- Transitioning readers to digital even as newsroom resources shrink
- Building new revenue models
- The role of African media in driving growth and development
- How to implement data strategies
- What digital revenue models will work for African media?
About the Summit
Dates: Thursday and Friday, November 19-20
Times each day: 15:00-17:30 (South Africa Standard Time)
Registration fee: Free
What you receive: Livestreams November 19-20; Recording of Summit; All Summit presentations
* Register here: https://inma.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUkdO6trzwvGtPNciW_OuS3PkxNu4Nk3b6p