Join INMA for a unique look at African news media

The storylines behind African news media companies run in parallel with the development of African societies: creative courage in overcoming barriers that are uniquely African.

Yet fighting for the creativity to support great journalism that tells Africa’s complex stories is a battle unto itself — especially in the time of Covid.

In this two-day virtual Africa Media Summit by the International News Media Association (INMA), hear directly from diverse media voices in Africa — North, South, East, West — as they dissect the business challenges and tease the remedies exacerbated by a global pandemic.

Speakers include African News Agency CEO Vasantha Angamuthu, Group Editorial Director of the Nation Media Group Mutuma Mathiu, Online Editor of Punch John Anayomi and Earl J Wilkinson, Executive Director and CEO of INMA.

What the Africa Media Summit will cover: