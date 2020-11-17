NewsAfrica
In this free virtual Africa Media Summit, hear directly from diverse media voices in Africa as they dissect the business challenges and tease the remedies exacerbated by a global pandemic.
In this free virtual Africa Media Summit, hear directly from diverse media voices in Africa as they dissect the business challenges and tease the remedies exacerbated by a global pandemic.

Join INMA for a unique look at African news media

By Supplied Time of article published 37m ago

Share this article:

The storylines behind African news media companies run in parallel with the development of African societies: creative courage in overcoming barriers that are uniquely African.

Yet fighting for the creativity to support great journalism that tells Africa’s complex stories is a battle unto itself — especially in the time of Covid.

In this two-day virtual Africa Media Summit by the International News Media Association (INMA), hear directly from diverse media voices in Africa — North, South, East, West — as they dissect the business challenges and tease the remedies exacerbated by a global pandemic.

Speakers include African News Agency CEO Vasantha Angamuthu, Group Editorial Director of the Nation Media Group Mutuma Mathiu, Online Editor of Punch John Anayomi and Earl J Wilkinson, Executive Director and CEO of INMA.

What the Africa Media Summit will cover:

  • The digital journey of leading African newsrooms
  • Upholding the traditional integrity of print media
  • Transitioning readers to digital even as newsroom resources shrink
  • Building new revenue models
  • The role of African media in driving growth and development
  • How to implement data strategies
  • What digital revenue models will work for African media?

About the Summit

Dates: Thursday and Friday, November 19-20

Times each day: 15:00-17:30 (South Africa Standard Time)

Registration fee: Free

What you receive: Livestreams November 19-20; Recording of Summit; All Summit presentations

* Register here: https://inma.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUkdO6trzwvGtPNciW_OuS3PkxNu4Nk3b6p

Share this article:

Related Articles