Journalist critical of Togo government reported missing

Lome - A journalist critical of the Togolese government went missing before he was due to appear before the police earlier this week, a colleague said on Wednesday, amid fears for his life. Ferdinand Ayite has been under investigation since December 2021 for "contempt of authority" and "spreading false information on social networks", following complaints from two ministers about a broadcast on YouTube.

"Ferdinand Ayite has been missing since Sunday," L'Alternative newspaper's editor in chief Isidore Kouwonou told AFP. "He had received a summons from the Central Service of Criminal Research and Investigation to appear Sunday at 3pm," he said. "But he has been untraceable since he left his home for errands around 9am," the editor said.

"His wife has also tried in vain to reach him through his contacts. We have also contacted the gendarmerie who have no news of him," Kouwonou said. Ayite, the publishing director of the biweekly L'Alternative, had also been due to appear Wednesday before a court in Lome, but was absent, he said. Kofi Yamgnane, a former French secretary of state who is also Togolese and president of the group Sursaut Togo, warned of the dangers facing the journalists.

"Taking account of the Togolese regime's brutal behaviour, one can fear for his life... which would be a new and unacceptable step crossed in the violence experienced by the Togolese," Yamgnane said. At the end of December 2021, Ayite had been jailed briefly in Lome with another journalist following their remarks on YouTube. Amnesty International denounced the "arbitrary detention" of the two journalists and demanded their "immediate" release, claiming what it called an attack on freedom of expression.