JUST IN: Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has died aged 97

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has died, aged 97.
Kaunda was the first democratically elected president of Zambia after gaining independence from Britain in 1964. He was in office until 1991.
The continental statesman was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre earlier this week, where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia.
After he was admitted to hospital, his office released a statement asking Zambians and the rest of the world to pray for his recovery.
Affectionately known as ’KK’, Kaunda was born at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali, Northern Province of Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia.
He played a seminal role in Zambia’s fight for liberation through his Zambian African National Congress (ZANC) and United National Independence Party (UNIP).
Kaunda also played a key role in assisting the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa’s freedom struggle, giving the party and its leaders refuge in Lusaka.
Kaunda advocated ’Zambian Humanism’ - a concept based on a combination of ideas of state control and basic African values of mutual aid, trust and loyalty to the community.
Kaunda was stripped of Zambian citizenship in 1999, a decision that was overturned the following year.
He was married to Betty Kaunda, who passed away in 2012 and had eight children.
