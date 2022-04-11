JUST IN: New Covid-19 variant detected in Botswana, public urged not to panic

“Our scientists have been investigating new corona virus mutations detected in Botswana,” said Dr Christopher Nyanga, Permanent Secretary from the Botswana Health Ministry. Dr Nyanag said that on further analysis and verification, the mutations, which had been detected in four people in Botswana, had been noted as a new sub lineage of the Omicron variant.

“The preliminary finding of this new sub lineage in Botswana has been designated as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. “The four cases are currently being monitored to gather more information about the potential impact on disease spread and severity.” Covid-19 variant Pi and the fifth wave: What you need to know from Prof Salim Abdool Karim https://t.co/a1SQvT1sl5 — IOL News (@IOL) April 10, 2022 The ministry said the foursome comprise residents and non-residents aged between 30 and 50 years, two being non-residents who had a recent travel history.

“The quartet are fully vaccinated and have been experiencing only mild symptoms. The same new sub lineage has also been reported in three other countries.” The ministry said it was collaborating with other stakeholders, including regional and international bodies, and was studying the properties and characteristics of the Omicron sub lineage in order to gain more data and knowledge about its behaviour. No conclusions had been drawn regarding whether the sub lineage was deadlier and more transmissible than the known Omicron variant. Similarly, investigations on whether Covid-19 vaccines were effective against this sub lineage are ongoing.

The ministry added that it awaited further guidance from the World Health Organization on how to manage its transmission. It called on members of the public not to panic but to continue being vigilant. The public is further encouraged to vaccinate and take their booster shots, if eligible. IOL