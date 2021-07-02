Kaunda fought hard for southern Africa’s freedom, says AU chair

RUSTENBURG – Zambia paid a heavy price to liberate the southern African region, African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Friday. "Today the southern African region is a thriving region on the continent, a region Zambia paid a heavy price to liberate. Today we do not talk only about regional integration but through Agenda 2063 and the African Free Trade Area, the version that was build here in Lusaka under the leadership of president Kenneth Kaunda..." he said.

He was speaking at the ceremonial state funeral of former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda in Lusaka, Zambia. He said Zambia hosted freedom fighters from Angola, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa soon after it had attain its freedom from Britain. Head of states went to Zambia on Friday, to pay their last respect to the father of southern Africa freedom.

Kaunda’s body arrived at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka driven on a gun carriage, the coffin was draped with the Zambian flag. Mourners wave white handkerchiefs in the air as the mortal remains of Zambia’s founding father arrived. Kaunda was known for waving a white handkerchief to salute people.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Kaunda was a loyal friend of the people of South Africa. "He stood by us during our long and bitter struggle against the oppressive apartheid government. Even when the brutal apartheid regime sought to wreak havoc in the front line states in its effort to destroy liberation movements, Dr Kaunda stood firm [in his] support for the people of South Africa and the people of our region,“ Ramaphosa said. "Zambia provided us with material and moral support and gave refuge to our leaders and those who had been forced into exile from our country," he said, adding that South Africans view Zambia as their second home.

KK as the father of Zambia liberation was affectionately known, will be buried at the presidential burial site in a private ceremony for family and selected invited mourners on July 7. He ruled Zambia for 27 years after its independence from British colonial rule in 1964 until he ceded power to Fredrick Chiluba in the first multi-party elections in 1991. Kaunda hailed for championing the freedom of southern Africa from colonial rule, died on June 17 at the Maina Soko Medical Centre in the capital Lusaka where he was admitted for medical treatment. He was 97.