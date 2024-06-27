Kenya citizens demand immediate resignation of President William Ruto

Kenyans are demanding President William Ruto resign immediately, listing many problems that have hurt the nation. Even though he recently withdrew a finance bill that would have raised taxes to help with Kenya's debt, the public is still very angry. In an official statement that has quickly gained attention on twitter, Kenyan citizens have made their position very clear: "We no longer recognise William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We recall his presidency and urge him to resign with immediate effect and surrender his office to the Kenyan people.”

This strong statement shows deep unhappiness with Ruto’s leadership, which they say has been marked by "incompetence, mismanagement, and a persistent failure to address the pressing needs of our nation." The statement highlights several critical issues under Ruto's leadership, including economic instability, corruption, and governance issues. Kenyans have faced increasing economic hardships, with rising living costs and high unemployment rates.

The call for resignation is not just a plea but a demand. The citizens have given President Ruto 48 hours to step down, stating: "Our country deserves a leader who is dedicated to the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance." This bold action shows the deep frustration among Kenyans, who are uniting for a better future.

They say: "We envision a Kenya where the rule of law is respected, where public officials are held accountable, and where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive." “Achieving this vision requires new leadership, free from the taint of corruption and incompetence that has defined William Ruto's presidency. “We call on all sectors of society to support this demand and to work together to ensure a smooth transition. Our collective action is crucial for building a better Kenya. We must stand united in our pursuit of justice, democracy, and progress," the citizens said.