Kenya cracks down on exotic-ant traffickers in major wildlife bust

The Kenyan authorities have disrupted a major wildlife trafficking operation involving the attempted smuggling of approximately 5,000 live queen ants, including the rare Messor Cephalotes species, also known as the Giant African Harvester Ant. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) reported on Tuesday that the ants were destined for exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia. The smuggled ants, according to dealers in the UK, can be worth as much as £170 ($220) apiece.

“Investigations revealed that the test tubes had been designed to sustain the ants for up to two months and evade airport security detection,” the KWS said in a statement. The organization called the incident “premeditated.” Two of the accused Four individuals – two Belgians, a Vietnamese, and a Kenyan – were apprehended on Monday and have pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession and trafficking of live wildlife. They are currently in custody and await sentencing scheduled for April 23. Reuters quoted David Lornoy, one of the Belgian smugglers, as saying, “We did not come here to break any laws. By accident and stupidity we did,” and appealed for leniency.

Two of the accused Images of the confiscated items published by the KWS show numerous containers lined with cotton wool, each containing two or three ants. “This unprecedented case signals a shift in trafficking trends – from iconic large mammals to lesser-known yet ecologically critical species,” the KWS said in a statement. Messor cephalotes is a monogynous ant species, with colonies reaching up to 5,000 workers. Their diet mainly consists of seeds, which they gather and store within their nests – contributing significantly to the ecosystem by dispersing seeds and enhancing soil structure. The queen typically ranges in size from 22 to 25mm.