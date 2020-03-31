Kenya former Archbishop Nzeki dies after long illness

JOHANNESBURG - The retired archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki has died after a long illness, Kenya's daily newspaper The Star reported.

Nzeki, who was born in 1931 in Mwala Machakos, passed away on Monday night.

Cardinal John Njue, who has been archbishop of Nairobi since 2007, announced the death.

"Let us pray for the repose of his soul," Njue said in a Facebook post.

Nzeki was ordained as a priest in 1961 and as a bishop in 1969, serving in the dioceses of Machakos and Nakuru before being appointed as coadjutor archbishop of Nairobi in 1996 and archbishop the following year.