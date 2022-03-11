Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 11, 2022

Kenya lifts mandatory mask wearing and quarantine need

THE East African country of Kenya has lifted mandatory mask wearing, as well as quarantine regulations that were put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Kenyan health ministry said yesterday. Picture: AP.

Published 57m ago

CAPE TOWN – The East African country of Kenya has lifted mandatory mask wearing, as well as quarantine regulations that were put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Kenyan health ministry said yesterday.

The government has, however, encouraged people attending events indoors to wear face masks, as well as when travelling using public means of transport, local media reported.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there would be no temperature screening in public spaces either. Instead, increased sanitation and hygiene awareness would be recommended.

“Studies have shown that temperature screening has little use in the present epidemiological scenario. Most cases do not depict fever; hence no need for the checks,” said Kagwe, citing a report by Capital FM news.

Furthermore, the end to the restrictions will also see full resumption of sporting activities, on condition that participants are fully vaccinated for persons above 18 years, while school games will resume unconditionally.

According to Kenyan online news publication The Star, Kenya has reported 323 140 cases of Covid-19 and 5 644 deaths, but inoculation rates remain low. Only 28.5% of the adult population had been fully vaccinated as on Thursday this week.

The ministry of health imposed a nationwide mask mandate on April 3, 2020, at the height of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the country.

IOL

