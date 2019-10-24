Filed photo

Kenyan civil servants have been ordered to wear locally tailored clothes to work on Fridays and during public holidays. The instruction was circulated to staffers at the Department of Justice.

Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto said the order would support the manufacturing pillar of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda and create employment, The Standard Media reported.

“I direct that all members of staff shall on Fridays, with effect from October 18, 2019, be dressed in decent, smart casual Kenyan-produced and tailored attire,” Ogeto said.

It remains unclear whether measures will be taken against those who do not comply with the new order.