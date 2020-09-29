Kenya president says schools will remain closed but bars will be opened

Johannesburg - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered all learning institutions to remain closed until further notice. “I call upon the Cabinet Secretary for Education Professor George Magoha, to issue a reviewed 2020 academic calendar once stakeholders agree on how schools will reopen,” Kenyatta said in an address to the nation on Monday. The African News Agency obtained a copy of his speech. “The lives of our children and their health is not a matter of debate.Let us think first about their health." Kenyatta ordered all schools closed after the outbreak of Covid-19 in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Last week Magoha said all teachers in both public and private institutions should report back to school by September 28, to prepare for their eventual reopening.

Most East African countries have announced the resumption of physical classes after a drop in Covid-19 cases.

In his speech on Monday outlining the government's latest initiatives to tackle the pandemic, Kenyatta said bars would reopen on Tuesday while restaurants could sell alcohol once again as the rate of new Covid-19 infections slowly declined.

However, trading hours have been restricted and bars will have to close by 10 pm.

Bars were shut in March but soon began serving food to exploit a loophole allowing restaurants to serve drinks with meals.

Kenyatta announced the country’s night-time curfew would remain in place for a further 60 days, but said it would now start later at 11 pm, instead of the previous 9 pm, until 4 am the following morning.

African News Agency