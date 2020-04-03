Kenya receives $50m from World Bank to fight Covid-19

Johannesburg - The World Bank Group board of directors said it has approved $50 million in immediate funding to support Kenya’s response to the global Covid-19 pandemic under a new operation – the Kenya Covid-19 emergency response project.

The project will provide emergency funding for medical diagnostic services, surveillance and response, capacity building, quarantine, isolation and treatment centres, medical waste disposal, risk communications and community engagement as well as for strengthening of the country’s capacity to provide safe blood services.

"This new fast track facility will assist Kenya in its efforts to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by Covid-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness," said the World Bank country director for Kenya, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo.

"Covid-19 threatens lives and livelihoods, and a rapid response is needed for food security, nutrition, and schooling."

Jaramillo said the project will be implemented in all 47 counties. The primary beneficiaries will be the infected persons, at-risk populations, medical and emergency personnel, medical and testing facilities, and national health agencies.