Johannesburg - Kenyan police have warned the public not to panic after bomb experts on Thursday found an explosive in the Dusit office park which terrorists stormed on Tuesday in an attack that left 21 people dead, the Daily Nation reported.

Through their Twitter handle, the National Police Service (NPS) urged the public not to be alarmed if they hear a blast when their officers detonate the device.