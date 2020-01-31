File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) on Friday urged travellers to put off non-essential travel to parts of China in the face of the coronavirus which has killed more than 200 people. The World Health Organisation on Thursday night declared the virus - first detected in Wuhan, China in December - a global health emergency.

In a statement, KATA chief executive officer Agnes Mucuha called on those unable to avoid travelling to affected areas to exercise extreme caution when in China.

“The outbreak of this contagious disease that has led to loss of life is quite unfortunate," Mucuha said.

"We should however not panic but instead take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus."