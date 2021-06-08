Kenyan community rallies together to help rescue four-year-old, alleged kidnapper arrested

A missing four-year-old Kenyan boy was found after five days with the help of community members and authorities arrested the suspected kidnapper hours after the child was reunited with his parents.

Liam Ngucwa Mwangi, who went missing last Wednesday in Thika, a town 46 km north-east of the capital Nairobi, was reunited with his parents on Monday after a “painstaking search”, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.

Kenyans on social media played a pivotal role in rescuing the toddler after pleas from his parents and relatives for any information about his whereabouts went viral.

The little boy’s parents were unable to contain “their joy holding the little angel, after five days of tears and anguish”, the DCI said.

The investigation into the kidnapping was conducted by Kenya’s Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau with the assistance of Special Service Units.

The alleged kidnapper Charles King’ori, also known as Delvin Maina, was a labourer for the Mwangi family and was the last person seen with the four-year-old before the abduction.

According to the DCI, King’ori evaded authorities as the child was rescued, but was arrested a mere hours later after a “dramatic chase” ensued on the streets of Naivasha, roughly 100 km west of Thika, where he was last seen with the boy.

The suspect went as far as visiting a salon to change his hairstyle in an attempt to be unrecognisable.

Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina, the suspect behind baby Liam’s kidnapping has finally been arrested. The suspect has been arrested a few minutes ago, following a dramatic chase in the streets of Naivasha town witnessed by members of the public. pic.twitter.com/APdWoNSik1 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 7, 2021

Kenyan authorities thanked the public for stepping up to provide information which helped bring about the toddler’s rescue and the capture of the suspect.

Kenyans went on social media to praise the efforts of the authorities involved in bringing the child home.

African News Agency (ANA)